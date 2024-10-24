Left Menu

Mahua Maji Confident of Victory in Ranchi Amid BJP Dominance

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji has filed her nomination for the Ranchi Assembly seat, expressing strong confidence in securing a win in the upcoming elections. Set to contest against BJP's CP Singh, Maji promises to transform Ranchi into a metro city if elected.

Mahua Maji, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate for the Ranchi Assembly seat, submitted her nomination papers on Thursday. In an interview with ANI, Maji expressed unwavering confidence in a victory during the upcoming elections scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23.

Emphasizing her commitment to development, Maji said, 'I am 200 percent hopeful of winning because the people of Ranchi are fed up with the lack of progress. Ranchi deserves to be a metro city, and we promise to deliver this,' she stated. Maji, a current Rajya Sabha member, will face off against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA CP Singh, who has held the Ranchi seat six times consecutively.

Throughout her campaign, Maji has highlighted her dedication to being with the people in both good and challenging times, expressing their trust in her leadership. The JMM's list of 35 candidates for the state elections has been released. Meanwhile, alliances have been forged with Congress securing 70 seats and other parties sharing the remainder. In contrast, the BJP has revealed its list of 66 candidates, signaling a competitive political battle ahead.

