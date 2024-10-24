Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Clash Erupts During Assam Bypolls

A clash between Congress and BJP workers occurred during a bypoll nomination in Assam, injuring journalists. Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain faced opposition from BJP supporters while filing for the Samaguri assembly seat. Police managed to control the situation. Complaints were filed against BJP workers for the alleged attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:25 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: Clash Erupts During Assam Bypolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress and BJP workers clashed on Thursday during the filing of a nomination by Tanzil Hussain for the Samaguri bypolls in Assam. The confrontation took place as Hussain's procession encountered BJP workers, leading to injuries, predominantly among local journalists.

Police and para-military forces swiftly intervened, bringing the volatile situation under control, allowing the Congress procession to proceed. While the incident sparked concerns over political tensions, it remained unclear if party workers sustained injuries.

Accompanying Tanzil, son of former minister Rakibul Hussain, were key Congress figures. Subsequently, complaints were filed against BJP workers, who were accused of attacking the rally. Information Minister Pijush Hazarika, campaigning for the BJP, promised action against the culpable parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024