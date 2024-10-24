Political Tensions Escalate: Clash Erupts During Assam Bypolls
A clash between Congress and BJP workers occurred during a bypoll nomination in Assam, injuring journalists. Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain faced opposition from BJP supporters while filing for the Samaguri assembly seat. Police managed to control the situation. Complaints were filed against BJP workers for the alleged attack.
In a dramatic turn of events, Congress and BJP workers clashed on Thursday during the filing of a nomination by Tanzil Hussain for the Samaguri bypolls in Assam. The confrontation took place as Hussain's procession encountered BJP workers, leading to injuries, predominantly among local journalists.
Police and para-military forces swiftly intervened, bringing the volatile situation under control, allowing the Congress procession to proceed. While the incident sparked concerns over political tensions, it remained unclear if party workers sustained injuries.
Accompanying Tanzil, son of former minister Rakibul Hussain, were key Congress figures. Subsequently, complaints were filed against BJP workers, who were accused of attacking the rally. Information Minister Pijush Hazarika, campaigning for the BJP, promised action against the culpable parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
