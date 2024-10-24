Left Menu

Ukrainian Father-Son Duo Sentenced for Terror Plot in Belarus

A Ukrainian father and son, Serhiy and Pavlo Kabarchuk, were sentenced to 20 years in Belarus for allegedly planning terrorist acts. Arrested in February, they were accused of stockpiling weapons under Ukraine's SBU direction. Observers question the legitimacy of their confessions, citing possible coercion.

A Ukrainian father and son, Serhiy and Pavlo Kabarchuk, have received 20-year sentences in Belarus after being convicted of preparing for terrorist acts.

The court in Gomel issued the verdict on Wednesday, with accusations that they had compiled a stockpile of weapons and explosives. Their arrest occurred in February, with state TV later airing confessions allegedly made under the instruction of Ukraine's SBU security service.

However, many observers suggest that such confessions may be given under duress, a common occurrence in the authoritarian state. With Russian troops operating from Belarusian soil, the geopolitical stakes remain high. The Ukrainian government has yet to comment on these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

