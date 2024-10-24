Left Menu

Chouhan Slams Jharkhand Government Ahead of Elections

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the JMM-led Jharkhand government for corruption and alleged support of Bangladeshi infiltrators, comparing the coalition's impact to a severe cyclone. His remarks come as Jharkhand prepares for assembly elections, with voting scheduled in two phases in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:01 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unleashed a blistering critique of the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand. He likened the government's alleged corruption and destructiveness to the severity of a cyclonic storm, Dana.

Speaking at a rally in Ranchi, Chouhan accused the Hemant Soren administration of patronizing Bangladeshi infiltrators for political gain, further endangering state resources and dignity.

As elections loom, with polling set for November 13 and 20, Chouhan urged voters to overhaul the current leadership, highlighting the consequences of re-electing the coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

