Chouhan Slams Jharkhand Government Ahead of Elections

In a fiery address, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unleashed a blistering critique of the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand. He likened the government's alleged corruption and destructiveness to the severity of a cyclonic storm, Dana.

Speaking at a rally in Ranchi, Chouhan accused the Hemant Soren administration of patronizing Bangladeshi infiltrators for political gain, further endangering state resources and dignity.

As elections loom, with polling set for November 13 and 20, Chouhan urged voters to overhaul the current leadership, highlighting the consequences of re-electing the coalition.

