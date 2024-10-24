Ayodhya's Milkipur Bypoll Controversy: Court Seeks EC's Clarification
The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench is seeking the Election Commission's response regarding a bye-election delay in Ayodhya's Milkipur Assembly constituency. A PIL by Prabhunath Tiwari demands timely elections. The delay is reportedly due to an unresolved election petition by BJP's Gorakhnath. A hearing is set for November 12.
On Thursday, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court raised questions over the Election Commission's decision to not schedule a bye-election for the Milkipur Assembly constituency in Ayodhya.
Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi set November 12 as the date for the next hearing, following a petition by Prabhunath Tiwari who insists the election should occur on time.
Despite announcing bypolls for nine seats on October 15, the EC omitted a date for Milkipur due to an unresolved petition by BJP's Gorakhnath, who later sought to withdraw his petition but faced procedural issues.
