Ayodhya's Milkipur Bypoll Controversy: Court Seeks EC's Clarification

On Thursday, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court raised questions over the Election Commission's decision to not schedule a bye-election for the Milkipur Assembly constituency in Ayodhya.

Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi set November 12 as the date for the next hearing, following a petition by Prabhunath Tiwari who insists the election should occur on time.

Despite announcing bypolls for nine seats on October 15, the EC omitted a date for Milkipur due to an unresolved petition by BJP's Gorakhnath, who later sought to withdraw his petition but faced procedural issues.

