Samajwadi Party's Solo Move Stirs UP Political Scene Ahead of Bypolls

The political stage in Uttar Pradesh is heating up as the Samajwadi Party (SP) decides to contest the upcoming bypolls independently, prompting varied reactions from other major parties.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have unveiled their candidates, reflecting strategic caste calculations with OBC and upper caste representations.

Meanwhile, the Congress party takes a backseat, choosing to support the SP amidst the INDIA bloc's unified front. All eyes are set on the bypolls scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)