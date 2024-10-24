Left Menu

Samajwadi Party's Solo Move Stirs UP Political Scene Ahead of Bypolls

The Samajwadi Party's decision to contest the Uttar Pradesh bypolls solo has led to a political frenzy. While Congress supports the SP, both BJP and BSP have announced their candidates, showcasing competing caste considerations. The bypoll results, set for November 23, are eagerly anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political stage in Uttar Pradesh is heating up as the Samajwadi Party (SP) decides to contest the upcoming bypolls independently, prompting varied reactions from other major parties.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have unveiled their candidates, reflecting strategic caste calculations with OBC and upper caste representations.

Meanwhile, the Congress party takes a backseat, choosing to support the SP amidst the INDIA bloc's unified front. All eyes are set on the bypolls scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

