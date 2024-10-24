Family Feud and Diversion Politics: The Jagan vs Sharmila Saga

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described the ongoing family dispute, highlighted by a legal battle over share transfers, as a typical household story, or 'ghar ghar ki kahani.'

Reddy criticized current Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly using the situation to shift focus from diarrhea deaths in Vizianagaram District. This follows public exposure of Jagan's petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Jagan accused his sister, YS Sharmila, of unlawfully transferring shares of Saraswati Power and Industries. With the tribunal hearing set for November, CM Naidu condemned Reddy's actions, accusing him of prioritizing family disputes over public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)