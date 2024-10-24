Left Menu

Family Feud and Diversion Politics: The Jagan vs Sharmila Saga

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has downplayed tensions within his family following a legal move to reverse a share transfer by his sister, YS Sharmila. He accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu of diverting public attention from diarrhea-related deaths in Vizianagaram. The NCLT hearing will continue in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:00 IST
Family Feud and Diversion Politics: The Jagan vs Sharmila Saga
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described the ongoing family dispute, highlighted by a legal battle over share transfers, as a typical household story, or 'ghar ghar ki kahani.'

Reddy criticized current Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly using the situation to shift focus from diarrhea deaths in Vizianagaram District. This follows public exposure of Jagan's petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Jagan accused his sister, YS Sharmila, of unlawfully transferring shares of Saraswati Power and Industries. With the tribunal hearing set for November, CM Naidu condemned Reddy's actions, accusing him of prioritizing family disputes over public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024