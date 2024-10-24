Family Feud: Jagan and Sharmila's Legal Battle Escalates

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy diminished the importance of his recent petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against his sister, YS Sharmila. He labeled it a typical domestic affair, remarking, 'ghar ghar ki kahani'.

Sharmila retorted, questioning if it was commonplace to involve family members in public disputes. She pointed found it unusual that her brother took legal action against her, dragging their mother into court proceedings as well.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was accused by Jagan of using this conflict to divert attention from pressing issues, such as alleged diarrhea deaths in Vizianagaram District, sparking further political controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)