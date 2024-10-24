Left Menu

Family Feud: Jagan and Sharmila's Legal Battle Escalates

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a petition in the National Company Law Tribunal, accusing his sister YS Sharmila of transferring shares illicitly. This family dispute intensified as both siblings publicly criticized each other, with Reddy accusing CM Chandrababu Naidu of diverting attention from local issues.

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy diminished the importance of his recent petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against his sister, YS Sharmila. He labeled it a typical domestic affair, remarking, 'ghar ghar ki kahani'.

Sharmila retorted, questioning if it was commonplace to involve family members in public disputes. She pointed found it unusual that her brother took legal action against her, dragging their mother into court proceedings as well.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was accused by Jagan of using this conflict to divert attention from pressing issues, such as alleged diarrhea deaths in Vizianagaram District, sparking further political controversy.

