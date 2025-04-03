Controversy Sparks Over UoH Land: Legal Battle and Protests Intensify
The Telangana government forms a ministerial committee to address the dispute over a 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH). A Supreme Court stay halts plans, while protests intensify. Allegations of misinformation circulate as students and opposing political parties welcome the court's decision.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government's decision to create a committee of ministers aims to settle the controversy surrounding a land parcel near the University of Hyderabad (UoH). The committee will engage with various stakeholders, including the UoH executive committee, students, and civil society groups.
This move follows a Supreme Court directive requiring the state to explain the urgency behind clearing a substantial tree cover on the contested land. The court issued a stay on any further activities, creating a pause that UoH students, who have been vocal in their opposition, welcomed.
The political opposition also echoed sentiments against the development, with the BRS and BJP opposing the state's IT infrastructure plans for the land. Meanwhile, allegations of social media manipulation have surfaced, leading to a police complaint and ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
