Missouri AG Probes Google for Alleged Bias

Missouri's Attorney General Andrew Bailey has announced an investigation into Google for purportedly censoring conservative speech. The investigation aligns with longstanding Republican concerns about anti-conservative bias on social media, despite tech firms' denials. This move gains attention amid the closely watched presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 06:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 06:44 IST
In a bold move, Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey declared on Thursday the launch of an inquiry into Google. The investigation focuses on allegations that the tech giant is censoring conservative voices, a claim long asserted by Republicans.

This development is a part of a broader narrative where Republicans have repeatedly accused social media platforms of harboring an anti-conservative bias, allegations that tech companies, including Google, have consistently refuted. However, Google has not yet provided any comment on this latest investigation.

The timing of the probe coincides with a heated presidential campaign between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump has suggested that if victorious, he would pursue legal action against Google for allegedly promoting negative coverage about him without presenting supporting evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

