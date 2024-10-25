Left Menu

Kerala's Governance Clash: Political Fury Over VC Reappointment

Kerala's CPI(M) plans legal action against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for reappointing Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice-Chancellor of two state universities without consulting the government. The party accuses the Governor of undemocratic actions and seeks to challenge the perceived saffronisation of the education sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:31 IST
The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala has announced plans to initiate legal proceedings against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, citing his reappointment of Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences as "anti-democratic" and illegal.

State secretary M.V. Govindan strongly condemned the Governor, who also serves as the university's Chancellor, for making the decision without consulting the government. Govindan claims the Governor's action violates legal obligations and democratic norms.

Khan is further accused of advancing the 'saffronisation' of the education system by nominating individuals aligned with the BJP and RSS to the university senate. Both reappointments of Kunnummal, including his appointment as interim VC of the University of Kerala, take effect from October 26. CPI(M) vows to challenge these moves legally.

