Kerala's Governance Clash: Political Fury Over VC Reappointment

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala has announced plans to initiate legal proceedings against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, citing his reappointment of Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences as "anti-democratic" and illegal.

State secretary M.V. Govindan strongly condemned the Governor, who also serves as the university's Chancellor, for making the decision without consulting the government. Govindan claims the Governor's action violates legal obligations and democratic norms.

Khan is further accused of advancing the 'saffronisation' of the education system by nominating individuals aligned with the BJP and RSS to the university senate. Both reappointments of Kunnummal, including his appointment as interim VC of the University of Kerala, take effect from October 26. CPI(M) vows to challenge these moves legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)