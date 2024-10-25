Crucial Bypolls: A Test for Opposition Unity Against BJP

The stage is set for a major political showdown as bypolls for 47 seats across 13 states come to a close, marking a crucial test for the opposition INDIA bloc against the ruling BJP.

On November 13, voters in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal will head to the ballots, with key constituencies up for grabs after vacancies emerged due to various reasons, including MPs moving to the Lok Sabha and seat disqualifications.

Despite previous setbacks, the INDIA bloc aims to resolve seat-sharing conflicts, with notable negotiations seen in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. The results will be pivotal in shaping future political alignments and testing the opposition's unity against BJP's stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)