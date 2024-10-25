Left Menu

India and Germany: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Unrest

India and Germany expressed concern over conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia during the 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. Agreements were signed to enhance defense and security cooperation, including a focus on green development. Both nations discussed multilateral institution reforms and boosting skilled migration from India to Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Germany voiced concerns over ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia at the 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's willingness to contribute to peace efforts, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lauded India's regional stability role, urging collaboration for political solutions.

During the consultations, the two nations inked 18 agreements, including significant treaties on legal assistance and classified information sharing. This collaboration extends to defense and security, highlighting mutual trust. Notably, a Green Hydrogen Roadmap and a Green Urban Mobility Partnership aim to propel sustainable development initiatives between the countries.

The talks also highlighted the necessity for reforms in multilateral institutions, such as the UN Security Council, to tackle current global challenges. Additionally, discussions on skilled migration underscored Germany's desire for more Indian talents, coupled with agreements on educational partnerships between leading institutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

