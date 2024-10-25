Opposition's Crucial Bypoll Battle: Can the INDIA Bloc Unite Against BJP?

The nomination phase for bypolls across 47 seats in 13 states ended last Friday, setting the stage for a pivotal political contest. The opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling BJP brace for an electoral showdown, with the Congress navigating complex alliance dynamics.

Voting is scheduled for November 13, covering prominent states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Each region's political arena is seeing intense preparation, especially in constituencies like Wayanad, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enters the fray following Rahul Gandhi's win in Rae Bareli.

As major political figures such as SP candidates Tej Pratap Yadav and BJP's Ramvir Singh Thakur file nominations, parties are positioning themselves for potentially transformative local and national outcomes. Strategic challenges, like the BJP and RLD's coalition in Uttar Pradesh, are at the forefront of campaign strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)