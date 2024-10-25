CPI(M) Accuses BJP of Diverting Anger Through Communal Tension

The CPI(M) unit in Tripura has accused the BJP-led government of inciting communal tension as a tactic to divert public ire from governance failures.

Addressing media after a party meeting, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury criticized the ruling government for not addressing the pressing issues faced by the people.

The deteriorating law and order situation, marked by murders and communal clashes, was discussed, along with a call to the Chief Minister to reopen old murder cases for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)