CPI(M) Accuses BJP of Diverting Anger Through Communal Tension

The CPI(M) in Tripura has accused the BJP-led state government of using communal tension to divert public anger away from its perceived failures. Following a committee meeting, CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury highlighted issues like deteriorating law and order and challenged the Chief Minister to re-investigate past murder cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) unit in Tripura has accused the BJP-led government of inciting communal tension as a tactic to divert public ire from governance failures.

Addressing media after a party meeting, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury criticized the ruling government for not addressing the pressing issues faced by the people.

The deteriorating law and order situation, marked by murders and communal clashes, was discussed, along with a call to the Chief Minister to reopen old murder cases for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

