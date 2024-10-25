Harvinder Kalyan Unanimously Elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly

Harvinder Kalyan, a seasoned BJP MLA from Gharaunda, has been unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly. In his address, Kalyan emphasized the shared responsibility of both ruling and opposition members in ensuring a smooth and productive legislative session.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and leaders from across the political spectrum extended their congratulations to Kalyan, highlighting his experience and qualities. Kalyan, who has been an MLA for three terms, reiterated the common goal of all House members: the welfare and development of their constituencies and the entire state.

The session marked the beginning of the 15th Vidhan Sabha following the October 5 Haryana election results, where the BJP secured a third consecutive term. Political leaders voiced their perspectives, capturing the vibrant dynamics and diverse opinions within the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)