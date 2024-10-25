Left Menu

Harvinder Kalyan Unanimously Elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly

Harvinder Kalyan, a BJP MLA, was elected as Speaker of the Haryana Assembly. With unanimous support, he emphasized the collective responsibility of all members to ensure smooth legislative proceedings and public welfare. Leaders from various parties, including Congress and INLD, acknowledged his experience and conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:23 IST
Harvinder Kalyan Unanimously Elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Harvinder Kalyan, a seasoned BJP MLA from Gharaunda, has been unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly. In his address, Kalyan emphasized the shared responsibility of both ruling and opposition members in ensuring a smooth and productive legislative session.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and leaders from across the political spectrum extended their congratulations to Kalyan, highlighting his experience and qualities. Kalyan, who has been an MLA for three terms, reiterated the common goal of all House members: the welfare and development of their constituencies and the entire state.

The session marked the beginning of the 15th Vidhan Sabha following the October 5 Haryana election results, where the BJP secured a third consecutive term. Political leaders voiced their perspectives, capturing the vibrant dynamics and diverse opinions within the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024