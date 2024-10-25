Trilateral Concerns: U.S., South Korea, Japan Address North Korean Troop Deployments

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan held a significant meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts. The gathering was marked by a united expression of 'grave concern' over North Korean troop deployments spotted in Russia.

The potential use of these deployments against Ukraine has added a layer of urgency to discussions, as underscored by a White House statement. The trio aims to address escalating tensions in the region.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby emphasized the group's collective call for Russia and North Korea to halt their arms and ballistic missile transfers. The appeal reflects a broader international effort to maintain stability.

