Congress Ousts Suresh Chandra Yadav Amid Bypoll Drama
Uttar Pradesh Congress removed Suresh Chandra Yadav for contesting as an Independent against the party's alliance candidate in Phulpur assembly bypolls. The INDIA bloc supports Samajwadi Party's Mohd Mujtaba Siddiqui. Voting is scheduled for November 13, with results on November 23.
In a decisive move, the Uttar Pradesh Congress removed Suresh Chandra Yadav as the chief of its Prayagraj (Gangapar) unit for entering the Phulpur assembly bypolls as an Independent. The decision came in light of Yadav's opposition to the party-backed INDIA bloc candidate, Mohd Mujtaba Siddiqui, fielded by the Samajwadi Party.
The state Congress Committee president, Ajay Rai, promptly informed Yadav through a letter that he had violated party protocol by filing his nomination against the leadership's directive. As a result, Yadav has been dismissed and requested to provide an explanation within 24 hours.
This by-election in Prayagraj district arose following BJP MLA Praveen Patel's election to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. With nominating deadlines closed on October 25, voters will cast their ballots on November 13, with results declared on November 23. The political landscape sees the Congress unwavering in supporting SP candidates in nine UP Assembly bypolls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
