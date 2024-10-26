Left Menu

BJP Preps for Jharkhand Elections with Strategic Appointments and Campaigners

BJP appoints Ravindra Kumar Rai as Jharkhand working president, reveals star campaigners including PM Modi. Announces candidate list and seat-sharing with allies for upcoming elections on November 13 and 20.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Ravindra Kumar Rai, a former Member of Parliament, as the working president of its Jharkhand unit, a strategic move confirmed by BJP's national president JP Nadda.

As the Jharkhand Assembly elections approach, the BJP has unveiled a list of 40-star campaigners. The list includes key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers from various BJP-led states.

The party outlined its electoral strategy, announcing an alliance with local parties and a roster of candidates for the polls. BJP will contest the elections in coalition with the All Jharkhand Students Union, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party.

