BJP Preps for Jharkhand Elections with Strategic Appointments and Campaigners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Ravindra Kumar Rai, a former Member of Parliament, as the working president of its Jharkhand unit, a strategic move confirmed by BJP's national president JP Nadda.

As the Jharkhand Assembly elections approach, the BJP has unveiled a list of 40-star campaigners. The list includes key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers from various BJP-led states.

The party outlined its electoral strategy, announcing an alliance with local parties and a roster of candidates for the polls. BJP will contest the elections in coalition with the All Jharkhand Students Union, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)