BJP Preps for Jharkhand Elections with Strategic Appointments and Campaigners
BJP appoints Ravindra Kumar Rai as Jharkhand working president, reveals star campaigners including PM Modi. Announces candidate list and seat-sharing with allies for upcoming elections on November 13 and 20.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Ravindra Kumar Rai, a former Member of Parliament, as the working president of its Jharkhand unit, a strategic move confirmed by BJP's national president JP Nadda.
As the Jharkhand Assembly elections approach, the BJP has unveiled a list of 40-star campaigners. The list includes key figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers from various BJP-led states.
The party outlined its electoral strategy, announcing an alliance with local parties and a roster of candidates for the polls. BJP will contest the elections in coalition with the All Jharkhand Students Union, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honoring Icons of Change: Modi Pays Tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh
Everyone wants whether it is Eurasia or West Asia, peace and stability should be restored as soon as possible: PM Modi.
Peace, security and stability of South China Sea are in interest of entire Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi at East Asia Summit.
At 19th East Asia Summit, PM Narendra Modi expresses deepest condolences to people affected by ‘Typhoon Yagi’.
Free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rule-based Indo-Pacific is important for progress of entire region: PM Modi at East Asia Summit.