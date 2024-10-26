Priyanka Gandhi's New Chapter: A Fighter's Journey Begins in Wayanad

In a significant political move, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has filed her nomination papers to represent Wayanad in Parliament, marking her first venture as a public representative. Addressing the people of Wayanad, Priyanka emphasized her underlying mission of fighting for democracy, justice, and constitutional values.

In an open letter, she urged voters to choose her in the November 13 bypoll, assuring them of her dedication to tackling local issues and fostering community ties. Priyanka expressed her commitment to work tirelessly for the people, drawing inspiration from their strength and resilience.

Reflecting on her visit to Wayanad, Priyanka highlighted the community's impressive courage amidst adversity and pledged to honor their culture and values. As she steps into this political role, she plans to focus on challenges faced by farming and tribal communities while advocating for women's empowerment and environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)