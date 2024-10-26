Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's New Chapter: A Fighter's Journey Begins in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, stepping into her role as a public representative, emphasizes her lifelong commitment to fighting for democracy and justice. In a heartfelt letter to Wayanad, she promises to address local challenges and deepen bonds if elected as their MP in the upcoming bypoll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:38 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political move, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has filed her nomination papers to represent Wayanad in Parliament, marking her first venture as a public representative. Addressing the people of Wayanad, Priyanka emphasized her underlying mission of fighting for democracy, justice, and constitutional values.

In an open letter, she urged voters to choose her in the November 13 bypoll, assuring them of her dedication to tackling local issues and fostering community ties. Priyanka expressed her commitment to work tirelessly for the people, drawing inspiration from their strength and resilience.

Reflecting on her visit to Wayanad, Priyanka highlighted the community's impressive courage amidst adversity and pledged to honor their culture and values. As she steps into this political role, she plans to focus on challenges faced by farming and tribal communities while advocating for women's empowerment and environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

Latest News

