Congress Criticizes Action Against IYC Leader Amid Legal Battle

The Congress party has condemned the actions taken against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leader Roshni Kushal Jaiswal and her family, following an incident where she allegedly slapped a BJP worker over purported rape threats made online. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the authorities for jailing Jaiswal's husband and brother and attaching her property.

Responding to allegations of bias, BJP countered that the law treats everyone equally. Singh's counsel claimed the property seizure followed a court order due to Jaiswal's absence from legal proceedings. The controversy arose from a confrontation between Jaiswal and BJP worker Rajesh Singh, whose wife filed an assault complaint.

As the dispute unfolds, Congress insists the actions are unfair. They have threatened to escalate the issue to higher authorities for a review if necessary. Roshni Kushal Jaiswal, who is in hiding, continues to speak out against the threats and legal decisions, questioning if standing up against harassment justifies harsh reprisals.

