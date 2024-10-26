Left Menu

Congress Denies Claims of Snubbing Kharge at Priyanka's Nomination

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla refuted claims that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was sidelined during Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad by-poll nominations. Shukla dismissed accusations from BJP leaders, asserting Kharge's presence at the event alongside Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The Wayanad by-poll is slated for November 13 with counting on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:10 IST
Congress Denies Claims of Snubbing Kharge at Priyanka's Nomination
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust defense, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Saturday dismissed allegations of sidelining Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination process for the Wayanad by-polls. Shukla clarified that Kharge was present with prominent leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, denouncing the claims as baseless propaganda.

The remarks came in response to comments from BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accused the Congress of humiliating Kharge and practicing untouchability towards Dalits. Kesavan described the alleged snub as shocking and appalling, while Sarma accused Congress of sidelining Dalits within the party.

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad by-poll from the seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi. Set for November 13, the by-poll results will be announced on November 23. The Congress continues to refute accusations as part of a misinformation campaign by political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024