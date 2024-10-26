Congress Denies Claims of Snubbing Kharge at Priyanka's Nomination

In a robust defense, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Saturday dismissed allegations of sidelining Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination process for the Wayanad by-polls. Shukla clarified that Kharge was present with prominent leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, denouncing the claims as baseless propaganda.

The remarks came in response to comments from BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accused the Congress of humiliating Kharge and practicing untouchability towards Dalits. Kesavan described the alleged snub as shocking and appalling, while Sarma accused Congress of sidelining Dalits within the party.

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad by-poll from the seat vacated by Rahul Gandhi. Set for November 13, the by-poll results will be announced on November 23. The Congress continues to refute accusations as part of a misinformation campaign by political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)