BJD Slams BJP's 'Zero Casualty' Claims Post-Cyclone Dana

The BJD spokesperson criticized the BJP's 'zero casualty' claim post-Cyclone Dana, alleging misinformation as four deaths were reported. The BJD is demanding a white paper from the BJP to clarify evacuation numbers and address allegations of mismanagement in cyclone shelters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJD has accused the ruling BJP in Odisha of falsely claiming 'zero casualty' in the aftermath of Cyclone Dana, which hit the eastern state. BJD spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar contends that four deaths occurred, contradicting the BJP's assertion of no fatalities.

The BJD is pressing for a white paper from the BJP, demanding transparency concerning the evacuation figures and management of cyclone shelters. Samantsinghar highlighted inconsistencies in evacuation numbers, stating that initial claims of evacuating 10 lakh people later varied between three and five lakh.

Samantsinghar praised the previous BJD government for its efficient cyclone management, pointing out that from 23 cyclone shelters in 2000, the number rose to 900 by 2024. The BJP has not yet responded to these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

