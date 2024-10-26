Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Orchestrated Attack

Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of orchestrating an attack during his 'padyatra' in west Delhi's Vikaspuri. AAP claims the attack is part of a conspiracy, warning that BJP will be responsible if anything happens to him. The police are urged to investigate, though AAP plans further action.

Updated: 26-10-2024 20:07 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has publicly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating an attack during his 'padyatra' held in Vikaspuri, west Delhi.

Speaking to a crowd in northwest Delhi, Kejriwal reiterated his accusations, suggesting this was an attempt by BJP to threaten his life. Despite the alleged incident, AAP remains undeterred, continuing their campaign.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, alleged police complicity, hinting at a broader conspiracy. Singh criticized the police's inaction and indicated that they are exploring legal options to further address the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

