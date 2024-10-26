Tensions Rise as Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Orchestrated Attack

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has publicly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating an attack during his 'padyatra' held in Vikaspuri, west Delhi.

Speaking to a crowd in northwest Delhi, Kejriwal reiterated his accusations, suggesting this was an attempt by BJP to threaten his life. Despite the alleged incident, AAP remains undeterred, continuing their campaign.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, alleged police complicity, hinting at a broader conspiracy. Singh criticized the police's inaction and indicated that they are exploring legal options to further address the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)