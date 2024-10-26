BJP Accuses Priyanka Gandhi of Withholding Information in Wayanad Bye-Election
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accuses Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of not disclosing complete information during her nomination filing for the Wayanad bye-election, labeling the Gandhi family as the 'most corrupt'. He demands a response from Priyanka amid her upcoming electoral debut in the Wayanad bye-poll scheduled on November 13.
In a scathing accusation during a press conference in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not fully disclose required details in her nomination for the Wayanad bye-election. Bhatia further alleged that the Gandhi family stands as the 'most corrupt' political clan globally.
Referencing a Supreme Court ruling, Bhatia emphasized the obligation for candidates to reveal their criminal history and asset details, along with those of their spouse and dependents. He argued that Priyanka Gandhi's affidavit lacks essential information, suggesting an attempt to bypass constitutional and legal standards.
Priyanka Gandhi, whose nomination was endorsed by the Congress party leadership on October 15, filed her candidacy amid strong party backing on October 23. Her response to these accusations is highly anticipated as she prepares for her electoral debut in the Wayanad bye-election set for November 13, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.
