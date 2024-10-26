Left Menu

BJP Unveils Key Candidates Amid Maharashtra Assembly Race

The BJP released its second list of 22 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly polls, retaining six sitting MLAs and replacing two. The ruling Mahayuti coalition member wrapped up candidates for 121 constituencies, prepping for the November 20 elections in the 288-member assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:54 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, unveiled its second list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Saturday. In this latest roll-out, the party confirmed 22 candidates—held onto six sitting MLAs and opted to replace two others.

This announcement brings the BJP's total number of declared candidates to 121 for the upcoming elections in the 288-member legislative assembly, set to take place on November 20. As allies with the Shiv Sena and NCP, BJP remains a dominant contender in the regional political landscape.

Notably, the party made strategic changes by replacing sitting MLAs in the Washim and Gadchiroli constituencies. Meanwhile, in a tactical move, two legislative council members, Gopichand Padalkar and Ramesh Karad, are set on paths to challenge opposition candidates in significant constituencies—Jat and Latur Rural, respectively.

Latest News

