Tension in Georgia: Election Results Stir Controversy and Divide

Georgia's political landscape is mired in controversy as the ruling Georgian Dream party, led by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, claimed victory in the parliamentary elections according to early official results.

Allegations of 'falsification' marred the announcement as opposition parties refused to recognize the outcome, citing serious concerns over voter intimidation and electoral misconduct.

This divisive election is seen as critical, potentially steering Georgia further towards Russia or the West amidst the geopolitical tensions caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)