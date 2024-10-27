Congress Turmoil: Sachin Sawant's Last-Minute Plea for Candidature Reconsideration

As the Maharashtra assembly elections loom, internal conflicts within the Congress party have come to the fore. Sachin Sawant, a state Congress general secretary, has requested that his candidacy for the Andheri West seat be re-evaluated ahead of the crucial polls.

The ruling BJP has nominated current MLA Ameet Satam for the same seat in the elections scheduled for November 20. Addressing the media, Sawant revealed that he had communicated with Ramesh Chennithala, the All India Congress Committee's Maharashtra chief, urging a reconsideration of his candidacy.

Initially interested in contesting from Vandre East, Sawant expressed concerns over dissatisfaction within local Congress ranks about his Andheri West nomination, a sentiment reflective of broader unrest following the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing deal which allotted the Congress ten of Mumbai's thirty-six seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)