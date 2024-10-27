Left Menu

Election Controversy: Georgia's Battle Between East and West

Georgia's pro-Western opposition challenged the recent parliamentary election results, accusing the ruling Georgian Dream party of authoritarian practices and election misconduct. The opposition claims the election results undermine Georgia's EU aspirations, as the Georgian Dream party, led by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, edges closer to Russian influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:22 IST
  • Georgia

Georgia's pro-Western opposition formally contested the results of the recent parliamentary election, after officials declared that the ruling Georgian Dream party led the crucial vote. This election is pivotal in determining Georgia's future alignment, either towards the European Union or under increased Russian influence.

Georgian electoral observers reported numerous irregularities, asserting that the results do not align with the populace's true intentions. Observers highlight Georgian Dream's growing authoritarianism, passing laws akin to Russian regulations to suppress freedom of speech, which has led the EU to halt Georgia's membership process.

The opposition party, United National Movement, led by Tina Bokuchava, has accused authorities of election corruption and vows to resist the results vigorously, amid rising tensions and reports of violence during the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

