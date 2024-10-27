Democracy on Trial: Georgia's Contentious Election

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has expressed concerns over Georgia's latest parliamentary election, describing it as a step back in democratic progress. The contentious election process has fueled debate over the country's political direction.

Despite securing more than 54% of the vote, Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party faced immediate opposition challenges. The electoral commission announced the results, but opposition parties quickly contested the figures, alleging irregularities.

This development signals potential democratic erosion within Georgia, as international observers highlight issues in the electoral conduct. The situation underscores the growing tensions between political factions and the stability of Georgia's democratic institutions.

