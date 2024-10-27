Amit Shah Targets Bengal: Corruption and Infiltration in Focus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing critique of West Bengal's ruling TMC government, alleging rampant corruption and state-sponsored infiltration. Shah highlighted the increasing security concerns for women, referencing incidents of violence and pledging a safer environment if the BJP wins the 2026 assembly elections.

During his visit, Shah initiated the BJP's massive membership drive, aiming to recruit one crore members from West Bengal. He asserted that achieving a two-thirds majority in the upcoming polls would be pivotal in curbing corruption and fostering the envisioned 'Sonar Bangla.'

Shah's speech confronted the TMC's governance, criticized the delayed implementation of central schemes, such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and promised widespread benefits post-2026 under a BJP regime. Meanwhile, TMC leaders dismissed his statements, calling him a political tourist with minimal local impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)