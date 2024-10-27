Amit Shah Targets Bengal: Corruption and Infiltration in Focus
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the TMC government in West Bengal for alleged corruption and infiltration, urging the BJP to target a two-thirds majority in the 2026 assembly polls. He emphasized the need to end violence and corruption, promising security and development if his party wins.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing critique of West Bengal's ruling TMC government, alleging rampant corruption and state-sponsored infiltration. Shah highlighted the increasing security concerns for women, referencing incidents of violence and pledging a safer environment if the BJP wins the 2026 assembly elections.
During his visit, Shah initiated the BJP's massive membership drive, aiming to recruit one crore members from West Bengal. He asserted that achieving a two-thirds majority in the upcoming polls would be pivotal in curbing corruption and fostering the envisioned 'Sonar Bangla.'
Shah's speech confronted the TMC's governance, criticized the delayed implementation of central schemes, such as the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and promised widespread benefits post-2026 under a BJP regime. Meanwhile, TMC leaders dismissed his statements, calling him a political tourist with minimal local impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allegations of Corruption in Delhi's DDA Housing for Slum Dwellers
Cultural Decay and Corruption: Mohan Bhagwat's Call to Action
IMF Urges Pakistan: Tackle Corruption to Secure Economic Stability
Political Shake-Up: Maharashtra Awaits Change in State Assembly Polls
BJP Accuses Congress of Corruption in Land Return Scandal