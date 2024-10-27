BJP Investigates Waqf Land Dispute in Vijayapura

The BJP has set up a five-member committee to address concerns of farmers in Vijayapura district who have been told by the Karnataka Board of Waqfs to relinquish their land. This team aims to understand and respond to these grievances.

The team includes MP Govind Karjol, MLAs Harish Poonja and Mahesh Tenginkai, former MLC Arun Shahapur, and BJP Kisan Morcha state general secretary Kalmarudappa. Notably absent from this team is Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

According to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, the group plans to visit the farmers on October 29 amidst rising tensions. Recently, villagers in Honavad protested at the Deputy Commissioner's office, expressing their agitation over claims that the Waqf board owns all local land.

