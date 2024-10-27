Left Menu

BJP Investigates Waqf Land Dispute in Vijayapura

The BJP has formed a five-member team to investigate the eviction notices served to farmers by the Karnataka Board of Waqfs in Vijayapura district. The team, which does not include local MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, will meet affected farmers on October 29 after recent protests in Honavad village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:24 IST
BJP Investigates Waqf Land Dispute in Vijayapura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has set up a five-member committee to address concerns of farmers in Vijayapura district who have been told by the Karnataka Board of Waqfs to relinquish their land. This team aims to understand and respond to these grievances.

The team includes MP Govind Karjol, MLAs Harish Poonja and Mahesh Tenginkai, former MLC Arun Shahapur, and BJP Kisan Morcha state general secretary Kalmarudappa. Notably absent from this team is Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

According to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, the group plans to visit the farmers on October 29 amidst rising tensions. Recently, villagers in Honavad protested at the Deputy Commissioner's office, expressing their agitation over claims that the Waqf board owns all local land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024