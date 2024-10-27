Mahayuti Allies Rally Behind Najeeb Mulla in Thane

In a show of unity, Shiv Sena and BJP have declared cohesive efforts to bolster their candidate, Najeeb Mulla, as he contests in the Kalwa-Mumbra constituency of Thane for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Mulla faces a formidable opponent in Jitendra Awhad, a three-term MLA representing NCP (SP). During a prominent rally, Shrikant Shinde, MP and son of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, shared insights from his Lok Sabha election successes, highlighting the necessity of collective action.

Amidst allegations against Awhad for misattributing projects, local support initiatives like 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' play a pivotal role. Mulla has vowed to prioritize development, leveraging the backing of Kalwa-Mumbra's diverse constituency.

