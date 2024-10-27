Left Menu

Congress Faces Challenges Amidst Rising Opposition Dynamics

Following its defeat in the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress is on shaky ground within the INDIA opposition bloc. It is expected to contest fewer seats in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, facing seat-sharing challenges with allies and internal discord, further testing its influence.

After a significant setback in the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress is witnessing diminished influence within the INDIA opposition bloc. The upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections present challenges, with the party likely to contest historically fewer seats amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions and internal opposition.

In Maharashtra, the Congress intends to contest fewer than 110 seats out of the total 288. In the previous election, it contested 147, winning 44. Across the Mumbai region, a former stronghold, the Congress must cede seats to the Shiv Sena (UBT) due to alliance agreements, sparking internal dissatisfaction.

The scenario is similar in Jharkhand, where Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) aim to contest 70 seats jointly. However, internal dynamics suggest JMM may gain more from seat-sharing, leaving Congress to renegotiate for influence. The party aims for unity ahead of the pivotal elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

