Congress Announces Manoj Rawat as Kedarnath Bypoll Candidate

The Congress has chosen Manoj Rawat as its candidate for the Kedarnath assembly bypoll set for November 20 in Uttarakhand, following the seat's vacancy due to the death of BJP MLA Shailarani Rawat. Rawat was previously an MLA in 2017 but lost the seat in 2022. The BJP has yet to announce its candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress party has officially declared Manoj Rawat, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), as its candidate for the upcoming Kedarnath assembly bypoll scheduled for November 20 in Uttarakhand.

This announcement was confirmed by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, who stated that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Rawat's candidature. Rawat initially won the Kedarnath seat in 2017 but was defeated in the 2022 elections.

While the ruling BJP has not yet named their candidate, the seat became vacant following the death of BJP MLA Shailarani Rawat. Important deadlines include October 29 for nominations, October 30 for scrutiny, and November 4 for withdrawal. The bypoll will see 90,540 eligible voters participating at 173 polling stations.

