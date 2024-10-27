Congress Announces Manoj Rawat as Kedarnath Bypoll Candidate

The Congress party has officially declared Manoj Rawat, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), as its candidate for the upcoming Kedarnath assembly bypoll scheduled for November 20 in Uttarakhand.

This announcement was confirmed by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, who stated that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Rawat's candidature. Rawat initially won the Kedarnath seat in 2017 but was defeated in the 2022 elections.

While the ruling BJP has not yet named their candidate, the seat became vacant following the death of BJP MLA Shailarani Rawat. Important deadlines include October 29 for nominations, October 30 for scrutiny, and November 4 for withdrawal. The bypoll will see 90,540 eligible voters participating at 173 polling stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)