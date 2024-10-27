Congress Announces Manoj Rawat as Kedarnath Bypoll Candidate
The Congress has chosen Manoj Rawat as its candidate for the Kedarnath assembly bypoll set for November 20 in Uttarakhand, following the seat's vacancy due to the death of BJP MLA Shailarani Rawat. Rawat was previously an MLA in 2017 but lost the seat in 2022. The BJP has yet to announce its candidate.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has officially declared Manoj Rawat, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), as its candidate for the upcoming Kedarnath assembly bypoll scheduled for November 20 in Uttarakhand.
This announcement was confirmed by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, who stated that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Rawat's candidature. Rawat initially won the Kedarnath seat in 2017 but was defeated in the 2022 elections.
While the ruling BJP has not yet named their candidate, the seat became vacant following the death of BJP MLA Shailarani Rawat. Important deadlines include October 29 for nominations, October 30 for scrutiny, and November 4 for withdrawal. The bypoll will see 90,540 eligible voters participating at 173 polling stations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- candidate
- Manoj Rawat
- Kedarnath
- bypoll
- Uttarakhand
- BJP
- elections
- voters
ALSO READ
Congress & Samajwadi Party: Strategic Talks for UP Bypolls Amid Alliance Dynamics
Himachal Pradesh Leads with Dominance: Crucial Follow-On for Uttarakhand in Ranji Trophy
Assam BJP Strategizes for Upcoming Bypolls
Uttarakhand Poised for Development: UCC, Airport, and AIIMS in Focus
Uttarakhand's Future Healthcare Hub: AIIMS Kichha