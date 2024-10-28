Left Menu

MP Questions Discussions on Article 370 in High-Level Meetings

Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid questioned Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about whether they discussed Article 370 restoration and political prisoners' release with national leaders. Abdullah met Prime Minister Modi and other key ministers, seeking statehood restoration and security cooperation. Rashid offered conditional support, urging promise fulfillment.

Updated: 28-10-2024 00:12 IST
  • India

Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid has raised questions regarding the agenda of recent high-level meetings between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rashid, chief of the Awami Ittehad Party, defeated Abdullah in the Baramulla Lok Sabha elections and has sought clarification on whether the restoration of Article 370 and the release of political prisoners were part of the discussions.

Abdullah met with Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss statehood restoration and security improvements. Rashid has offered conditional support, urging Abdullah to fulfill pre-election promises like creating one lakh jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

