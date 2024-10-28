Left Menu

EU Urges Transparent Election Review in Georgia

The European Union has called on Georgia to investigate alleged irregularities in its recent parliamentary election. The EU emphasizes the importance of maintaining trust in the democratic process and highlights the need to repeal any laws that violate fundamental rights and freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 28-10-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 00:24 IST
EU Urges Transparent Election Review in Georgia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into reported irregularities in Georgia's recent parliamentary election, urging a swift resolution to restore trust in the democratic process.

A joint statement from the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized the need for Georgia to uphold the rights and values consistent with EU principles.

The EU stressed the importance of repealing any legislation that could compromise the fundamental rights and democratic freedoms of Georgian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024