EU Urges Transparent Election Review in Georgia

The European Union has demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into reported irregularities in Georgia's recent parliamentary election, urging a swift resolution to restore trust in the democratic process.

A joint statement from the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized the need for Georgia to uphold the rights and values consistent with EU principles.

The EU stressed the importance of repealing any legislation that could compromise the fundamental rights and democratic freedoms of Georgian citizens.

