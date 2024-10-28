Showdown in Baramati: Pawar vs. Pawar in Assembly Polls
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head, filed his nomination from the Baramati seat amidst strong support. His nephew, Yugendra Pawar, also filed with backing from NCP (SP) leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule. The stage is set for a Pawar-family electoral battle.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also serves as the NCP head, filed his nomination for the Baramati assembly seat ahead of the November 20 state elections. The occasion turned into a large-scale display of support as he reached the tehsil office in Pune district.
Accompanied by his sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, along with other party leaders, Ajit Pawar's nomination filing was marked by a rally that showcased his political strength in the region.
The electoral dynamics in Baramati intensify as Ajit Pawar's nephew, Yugendra Pawar, backed by NCP (SP) leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, also submitted his candidacy, setting the stage for a family face-off.
(With inputs from agencies.)
