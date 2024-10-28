Left Menu

Borissov's GERB Triumphs Amidst Complex Bulgarian Election Dynamics

The GERB party led by former premier Boyko Borissov has emerged as the likely winner of Bulgaria's parliamentary election with 98% of votes counted. While securing 26.5% of the vote, GERB faces potential coalition challenges. The elections feature strong performances by far-right Vazrazhdane and split factions within the Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

The centre-right GERB party, led by ex-premier Boyko Borissov, appears poised for victory in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections with 98% of ballots counted, according to the central electoral commission on Monday.

GERB secured 26.5% of the vote, significantly outpacing the pro-Western reformist bloc led by the We Continue the Change party by nearly 12 percentage points. Despite their win, GERB will likely face challenges in forming a governing coalition.

Political analysts indicate complex coalition negotiations ahead. The far-right Vazrazhdane gained third place with 13.5%, rallying pro-Russian nationalists, while the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, representing Bulgaria's ethnic Turks, is divided. This entangled landscape holds the potential for continued political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

