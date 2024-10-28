Borissov's GERB Triumphs Amidst Complex Bulgarian Election Dynamics

The centre-right GERB party, led by ex-premier Boyko Borissov, appears poised for victory in Bulgaria's parliamentary elections with 98% of ballots counted, according to the central electoral commission on Monday.

GERB secured 26.5% of the vote, significantly outpacing the pro-Western reformist bloc led by the We Continue the Change party by nearly 12 percentage points. Despite their win, GERB will likely face challenges in forming a governing coalition.

Political analysts indicate complex coalition negotiations ahead. The far-right Vazrazhdane gained third place with 13.5%, rallying pro-Russian nationalists, while the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, representing Bulgaria's ethnic Turks, is divided. This entangled landscape holds the potential for continued political instability.

