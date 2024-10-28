Turmoil and Dispute in Georgia's Contested Elections

Georgia faced political unrest as its president urged protests following a contentious parliamentary election. The ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory amidst accusations of electoral fraud, drawing criticism from Western observers.

President Salome Zourabichvili, once an ally and now a critic of the party, described the election results as a 'Russian special operation,' urging citizens to protest against what she deemed an invalid election outcome. Moscow, however, denied any interference.

International figures, including the EU and NATO, demanded a full investigation into allegations of vote-buying and voter intimidation. These developments are seen as a potential stumbling block for Georgia's European integration aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)