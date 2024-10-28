Turmoil and Dispute in Georgia's Contested Elections
Georgia's recent parliamentary elections, claimed by the ruling party, led to protests amid allegations of voting violations. President Zourabichvili called for public protests, challenging the legitimacy of the results. Western nations, including NATO and EU, demanded a thorough investigation into potential irregularities and called on Georgian leaders to uphold democratic principles.
Georgia faced political unrest as its president urged protests following a contentious parliamentary election. The ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory amidst accusations of electoral fraud, drawing criticism from Western observers.
President Salome Zourabichvili, once an ally and now a critic of the party, described the election results as a 'Russian special operation,' urging citizens to protest against what she deemed an invalid election outcome. Moscow, however, denied any interference.
International figures, including the EU and NATO, demanded a full investigation into allegations of vote-buying and voter intimidation. These developments are seen as a potential stumbling block for Georgia's European integration aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Georgia
- election
- Tbilisi
- protests
- Salome Zourabichvili
- Georgian Dream
- Russia
- EU
- NATO
- irregularities