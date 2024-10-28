Left Menu

Swiss EU Relations: Hopes High for Year-End Deal

The Swiss president expressed optimism for reaching a deal with the EU on updating their relationship by the end of the year. Progress has been noted in institutional issues, though immigration remains contentious. Domestic opposition from the Swiss People's Party poses a significant challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:20 IST
Viola Amherd Image Credit: Twitter(@Violapamherd)

BERN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - In a bid to update Switzerland's relationship with the European Union, Swiss President Viola Amherd expressed optimism on Monday that a deal could still be reached by year-end, despite ongoing disagreements, particularly concerning immigration.

Amherd highlighted progress in various areas such as institutional matters and state aid, while acknowledging that positions on immigration need further alignment. She remains hopeful that the deal will be concluded within her current term.

Amherd identified the Swiss People's Party's domestic opposition as a significant hurdle, though she emphasized the availability of alternatives within Switzerland to ensure controlled immigration and stable salaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

