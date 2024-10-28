Tensions Soar in Georgia Amid Alleged Electoral Irregularities and Russian Influence

The president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, has called for international support amid ongoing protests against the results of the recent parliamentary elections. The elections, which saw the governing Georgian Dream party secure a win, have been marred by accusations of vote tampering and Russian interference.

President Zourabichvili, in an interview with The Associated Press, criticized the ruling party's alleged collaboration with Russia, citing Russian propaganda's apparent role in influencing the election. She emphasized the need for backing from the European Union and the United States in safeguarding Georgia's democratic aspirations.

Foreign observers described the elections as conducted in a tense atmosphere, with reports of intimidation and irregularities. Meanwhile, Kremlin officials refuted claims of interference, suggesting Western influences were at play instead. As the situation unfolds, Georgia's path toward EU membership remains uncertain, with concerns growing over democratic integrity.

