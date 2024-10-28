BJP Defends CJI's Ganpati Puja Visit Amid Political Tensions
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized opposition for questioning Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud's impartiality after PM Modi's Ganpati Puja visit, emphasizing the social nature of such interactions. Poonawalla highlighted political biases, comparing it to past secular events attended by the CJI.
Bharatiya Janata Party's National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, has come out strongly against opposition parties for their critiques of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the CJI's residence for the Ganpati Puja. The opposition had raised questions about the impartiality of the Chief Justice due to the visit.
In an interview, CJI Chandrachud clarified that such interactions are purely social, involving mere pleasantries with no substantial discussions. This statement was seen as a pointed response to those who, Poonawalla argues, politicize constitutional institutions for petty gains.
Poonawalla further underscored the hypocrisy in criticisms by recalling CJI Chandrachud's attendance at an Iftar party hosted by former PM Manmohan Singh, which drew no such ire. On September 11, Prime Minister Modi had taken part in the Ganesh Puja at the Chief Justice's home, a visit that continued to stir political controversy, highlighted by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's pointed comments on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
