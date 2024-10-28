Zelenskiy's Iceland Visit: Strengthening Nordic Ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday his arrival in Iceland for strategic talks with allies. During his first working visit, he aims to discuss his victory plan and bilateral cooperation at the Fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit.

Emphasizing the importance of the visit, Zelenskiy said discussions would center on financing domestic weapons production, enhancing long-range capabilities, and advancing training for Ukrainian forces.

The visit signifies a crucial step in strengthening Nordic ties while focusing on critical defense and security aspects for Ukraine.

