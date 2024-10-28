Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Iceland Visit: Strengthening Nordic Ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has arrived in Iceland to attend the Fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit. The visit aims to discuss his victory plan and explore bilateral cooperation. Key discussions focus on financing domestic weapons production, enhancing long-range capabilities, and training Ukrainian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:56 IST
Zelenskiy's Iceland Visit: Strengthening Nordic Ties
Visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday his arrival in Iceland for strategic talks with allies. During his first working visit, he aims to discuss his victory plan and bilateral cooperation at the Fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit.

Emphasizing the importance of the visit, Zelenskiy said discussions would center on financing domestic weapons production, enhancing long-range capabilities, and advancing training for Ukrainian forces.

The visit signifies a crucial step in strengthening Nordic ties while focusing on critical defense and security aspects for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024