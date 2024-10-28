Election Drama in Sikkim: By-Polls Loom Large

The election atmosphere heats up in Sikkim as by-elections approach for the Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly seats. During the initial scrutiny process, three nominees were disqualified, centralizing the fight between SKM's Aditya Golay and Prem Bahadur Bhandari of SDF in Soreng-Chakung.

In the Namchi-Singhithang constituency, the disqualification of CAP-S's nominee, Mahesh Rai, and the SDF's Yojna Rai has narrowed the field to Daniel Rai and Satish Chandra Rai. These developments are pivotal as these seats fell vacant after significant resignations by top political figures.

The by-elections, scheduled for November 13, 2024, are critical in maintaining the ruling SKM's dominance, which already holds a strong majority with 30 out of 32 seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. The political scene remains tense as October 30, the deadline for withdrawal of nominations, approaches.

