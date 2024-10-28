Election Drama in Sikkim: By-Polls Loom Large
In Sikkim, the nomination papers for by-elections in Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang constituencies have undergone scrutiny. Three candidates were disqualified, leaving a smaller pool of contenders, while polling is set for November 13, 2024. Key dynamics involve the ruling SKM party against the SDF in a narrowed field.
- Country:
- India
The election atmosphere heats up in Sikkim as by-elections approach for the Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly seats. During the initial scrutiny process, three nominees were disqualified, centralizing the fight between SKM's Aditya Golay and Prem Bahadur Bhandari of SDF in Soreng-Chakung.
In the Namchi-Singhithang constituency, the disqualification of CAP-S's nominee, Mahesh Rai, and the SDF's Yojna Rai has narrowed the field to Daniel Rai and Satish Chandra Rai. These developments are pivotal as these seats fell vacant after significant resignations by top political figures.
The by-elections, scheduled for November 13, 2024, are critical in maintaining the ruling SKM's dominance, which already holds a strong majority with 30 out of 32 seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. The political scene remains tense as October 30, the deadline for withdrawal of nominations, approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikkim
- by-election
- politics
- election
- assembly
- seats
- nomination
- SKM
- SDF
- candidates
ALSO READ
Political Shake-Up: Maharashtra Awaits Change in State Assembly Polls
In ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi will repeat its performance in Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar.
Kerala Assembly: Call for Neutrality
BJP Appoints Observers for Key Assembly Elections
UAE and Germany Strengthen Parliamentary Cooperation at IPU Assembly