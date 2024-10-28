Eknath Shinde's Financial Flux: A Deep Dive

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reported a significant decline in his income for the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a nearly 50% drop from what he earned in 2018-19, according to his recently filed affidavit. This revelation was made during the submission of his nomination papers for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.

Shinde's earnings for 2023-24 amounted to Rs 34,81,135, a dramatic decrease from Rs 61,00,841 reported in 2018-19. Conversely, his wife's income surged by 59%, rising from Rs 9,94,096 to Rs 15,83,972. The affidavit also lists Rs 26,000 in cash for Shinde and Rs 2 lakh for his wife, while their investments stand at Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 7.77 crore, respectively.

The couple's immovable assets, including land and properties, are valued at Rs 13.38 crore for the CM and Rs 15.08 crore for his spouse. Shinde also disclosed liabilities amounting to Rs 5.29 crore, with his wife's liabilities at Rs 9.99 crore. Shinde is set to compete against Kedar Dighe, part of Shiv Sena (UBT) and nephew of his mentor Anand Dighe, as he seeks to secure his position in the upcoming state assembly elections. The election results will be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)