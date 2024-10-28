Protests Erupt Over Contested Georgian Election

On Monday, thousands of demonstrators assembled outside the Georgian parliament, responding to calls from the country's president and opposition parties. They were protesting against the results of Saturday's election, which they alleged was tampered with.

Reuters correspondents reported from the scene, highlighting the growing tension in the country following the disputed election. The incumbent government and the electoral commission have both insisted that the election process was transparent and fair.

However, election observers have flagged numerous substantial violations during the voting, underscoring the controversy surrounding the election's legitimacy.

