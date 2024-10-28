Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Wealth Skyrockets Despite Income Dip

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's income for 2023-24 has sharply declined by almost 50% compared to 2018-19, as disclosed in an affidavit filed during his nomination for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in the November 20 assembly polls.

Despite the income drop, Shinde's total assets, jointly with his wife, have soared to Rs 37.68 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 11.56 crore in 2019, marking a substantial rise of 225%. The affidavit also revealed a dip in his income from Rs 61 lakh in 2018-19 to Rs 34.81 lakh in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's wife reported an income increase of 59% during the same period. The couple's joint investments and immovable assets are matched by significant liabilities. Shinde contests the election against Kedar Dighe from Shiv Sena (UBT), with results due on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)