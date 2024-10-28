A Promise Fulfilled: Delhi Women to Receive Monthly Honorarium

In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Atishi declared on Monday that Delhi's women are set to receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000, keeping with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's previous pledge.

Speaking during a 'padyatra' campaign in Hari Nagar, Atishi highlighted that Kejriwal is pivotal in delivering free electricity, water, quality education, women's bus travel, healthcare at mohalla clinics, and senior citizen pilgrimages.

Atishi urged Delhiites to re-elect Kejriwal to maintain these free services, cautioning that a change in government could halt such benefits. She also critiqued the BJP for political obstruction and alleged false charges against AAP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)