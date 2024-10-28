Left Menu

A Promise Fulfilled: Delhi Women to Receive Monthly Honorarium

Chief Minister Atishi announced that women in Delhi will soon receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000, in line with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's promise. Atishi emphasized Kejriwal's achievements in providing free utilities and urged voters to support AAP in upcoming elections to ensure continued benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:18 IST
In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Atishi declared on Monday that Delhi's women are set to receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000, keeping with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's previous pledge.

Speaking during a 'padyatra' campaign in Hari Nagar, Atishi highlighted that Kejriwal is pivotal in delivering free electricity, water, quality education, women's bus travel, healthcare at mohalla clinics, and senior citizen pilgrimages.

Atishi urged Delhiites to re-elect Kejriwal to maintain these free services, cautioning that a change in government could halt such benefits. She also critiqued the BJP for political obstruction and alleged false charges against AAP leaders.

