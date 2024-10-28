Left Menu

Shiv Sena Releases Third Candidate List for Maharashtra Polls

Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, announced a third list of 15 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20. Notably, the list includes BJP spokesperson Shaina NC and Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former Union minister Raosaheb Danve. Key allies also received allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:26 IST
  • India

The Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, unveiled its third list of candidates on Monday night for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

This latest announcement includes BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, who will contest from the Mumbadevi seat in Mumbai, where she will face Congress MLA Amin Patel as her main rival. Additionally, the list features Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, who will contest from Kannad in Aurangabad district.

The party allocated two seats to regional allies within the BJP-led NDA, namely Jansurajya Paksh and the Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi. Embodying the spirit of coalition politics, these allies have fielded candidates Ashokrao Mane in Hatkanangale and Rajendra Patil Yedrawkar in Shirol, both located in Kolhapur district. The release of the third candidate list transpired a day before the nomination deadline, amidst the grand alliance of Mahayuti, comprising the BJP and NCP alongside Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

